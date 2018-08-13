Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Snap-on by 17.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 17.1% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.88.

Shares of Snap-on opened at $170.18 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $140.83 and a 12 month high of $185.47. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,921 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $3,460,887.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,624 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,671,538.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 443,955 shares in the company, valued at $75,379,119.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,336 shares of company stock worth $22,597,905 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

