Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 96,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 22.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 32,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 289,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

Infosys opened at $20.80 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 23.22%. equities analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

