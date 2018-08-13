Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Booking worth $82,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Professional Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $214,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $233,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $6,116,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,154.45.

Booking opened at $1,891.25 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,630.56 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.07%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $24.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.65 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.