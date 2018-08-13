BofI (BOFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bofi Holding is the holding company for Bank of Internet USA, a consumer-focused, nationwide savings bank operating primarily through the Internet from a single location in San Diego, California. They provide a variety of consumer banking services, focusing primarily on gathering retail deposits over the Internet and originating and purchasing multifamily and single family loans for investment. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOFI. BidaskClub raised shares of BofI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of BofI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BofI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Compass Point downgraded shares of BofI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of BofI in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BofI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

BofI traded up $0.23, reaching $37.54, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,481. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BofI has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $45.18.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. BofI had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 17.79%. equities research analysts anticipate that BofI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,368,305.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,809,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,493,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BofI by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,074,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BofI by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BofI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 667,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BofI by 659.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 286,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 248,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BofI by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,079,000 after purchasing an additional 209,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

