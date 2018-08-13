Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Navigators Group (NAVG)

Boenning Scattergood reissued their hold rating on shares of Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Navigators Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Navigators Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navigators Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:NAVG opened at $61.10 on Thursday. Navigators Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Navigators Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.13 million. equities research analysts forecast that Navigators Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In related news, insider Colin Sprott sold 1,000 shares of Navigators Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $61,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navigators Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigators Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Navigators Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Navigators Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Navigators Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

