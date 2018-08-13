BOAT (BOAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, BOAT has traded down 16% against the dollar. One BOAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOAT has a market cap of $62,550.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.69 or 0.02331119 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00621054 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016889 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00019271 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00022663 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00029867 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010490 BTC.

BOAT Coin Profile

BOAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 71,491,591 coins. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat . BOAT’s official website is boatcoin.net

BOAT Coin Trading

BOAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

