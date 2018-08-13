BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,406 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1,270.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.2% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 33.7% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 154,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $489,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,039,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Irwin Wong sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $275,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,208 shares of company stock worth $1,287,045. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

