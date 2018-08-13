BMO Capital Markets Raises Tricon Capital Group (TCN) Price Target to C$13.50

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.41.

Shares of TCN opened at C$11.54 on Friday. Tricon Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$9.57 and a 52-week high of C$11.70.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

