BMO Capital Markets Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) Price Target to C$9.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 70.86% from the company’s previous close.

SMU.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.21.

Shares of SMU.UN stock remained flat at $C$5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.