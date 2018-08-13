Blox (CDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.10 Million

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Blox has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Blox token can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, BigONE and Gatecoin. Blox has a market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $393,096.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015815 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00292717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00183529 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000140 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Blox Profile

Blox’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,329,084 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blox is blox.io . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Binance, BigONE, Gate.io, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.