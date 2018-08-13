Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Sold by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $119,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $154,000. 48.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,089.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,100. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

BX opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.56%.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

