Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust opened at $17.46 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

