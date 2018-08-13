BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust opened at $13.19 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a diversified perpetual closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

