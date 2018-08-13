BlackPearl Resources (PXX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.24

BlackPearl Resources Inc. (TSE:PXX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 184300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXX. TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackPearl Resources from C$1.20 to C$1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BlackPearl Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

BlackPearl Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXX)

BlackPearl Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil, bitumen, and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include the Blackrod oil sands project with oil sand leases and permits covering an area of approximately 44,581 net acres situated in the Blackrod area of northern Alberta; the Onion Lake oil property with an area of approximately 10,856 net acres located in Saskatchewan; and Mooney crude oil property with an area of approximately 20,160 net acres located in north-central Alberta.

