bitUSD Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. bitUSD has a market cap of $11.86 million and $489,840.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00017257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016126 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00248750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00161850 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012061 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 11,027,900 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.