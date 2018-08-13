Bitcurrency (BTCR) Hits Market Capitalization of $198,012.00

Bitcurrency (CURRENCY:BTCR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Bitcurrency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcurrency has a total market capitalization of $198,012.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitcurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcurrency has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcurrency Coin Profile

Bitcurrency (CRYPTO:BTCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2014. Bitcurrency’s total supply is 169,598,616 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcurrency is /r/BitCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcurrency’s official Twitter account is @bitcurrencyteam

Bitcurrency Coin Trading

Bitcurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

