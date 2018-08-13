Bitcore (BTX) Price Hits $1.17

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00019622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Exrates. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and $244,411.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,001.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.64 or 0.04460780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.62 or 0.08339374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00884873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.01345693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00178468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.02210043 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00269525 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,124,263 coins and its circulating supply is 15,670,035 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, HitBTC, QBTC, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.