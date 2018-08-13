BitCoin One Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, BitCoin One has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BitCoin One has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoin One token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000326 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00263030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00165749 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012593 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BitCoin One

BitCoin One’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

