Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,770.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,770.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001638 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00057771 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00066918 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.07 or 0.03516687 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013203 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 6,148,962 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

