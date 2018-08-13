Bitblocks Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $106,218.00 and approximately $241.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003778 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00279315 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002952 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000504 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00064000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 41,541,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,459,916 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

