Birchcliff Energy (BIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy opened at C$5.02 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$6.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.78.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

