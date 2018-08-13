BipCoin Market Capitalization Hits $19,936.00 (BIP)

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, BipCoin has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. BipCoin has a total market capitalization of $19,936.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BipCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000266 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BipCoin Profile

BipCoin (CRYPTO:BIP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . BipCoin’s official website is bipcoin.org

Buying and Selling BipCoin

BipCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BipCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BipCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BipCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

