BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

Media headlines about BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioXcel Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.2316515629868 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

BTAI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,226. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

