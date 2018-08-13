BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Price Target Raised to $120.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $106.20. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -151.43 and a beta of 1.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 18,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $1,662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,124 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

