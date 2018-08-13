BioLife Solutions’ (BLFS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

“We remain constructive on this name. Besides being a lower-risk diversified pseudo-biotech play, BioLife also has the unique opportunity of increasing its revenues per customer, therefore increasing its product stickiness. the most important takeaway from the company call was the increased focus on M&A. The company announced a $20M investment from an investor, bringing the total ownership of that investor to 14%. This investment allows BioLife to start focus on a few M&A targets pretty aggressively. The goal of an M&A strategy would be to increase the ecosystem in which more dollars per customer can be captured. Currently, BioLife generates about $50 – $100/ customer, and a targeted M&A strategy could help the company go 5 – 10x of current revenues/customer.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst wrote.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

BioLife Solutions traded up $1.41, hitting $21.13, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.86 and a beta of 0.64. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.76%. equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $3,248,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 599,478 shares of company stock worth $6,925,968. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 53.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,294,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 93.1% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 473.8% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.