BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (BLMC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of BLMC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.90. 510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids.

