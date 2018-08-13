BidaskClub Downgrades Merus (MRUS) to Hold

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Merus opened at $18.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.14. Merus has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 170.74% and a negative return on equity of 69.13%. analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,832,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,338,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Merus by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 43.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

