BidaskClub Downgrades athenahealth (ATHN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of athenahealth from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of athenahealth from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $160.00 target price on shares of athenahealth and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.55.

Shares of athenahealth opened at $150.55 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. athenahealth has a twelve month low of $111.61 and a twelve month high of $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. athenahealth had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that athenahealth will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $751,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,106 shares in the company, valued at $47,366,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 1,107 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $165,385.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,557 shares of company stock valued at $985,618 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of athenahealth by 6.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of athenahealth by 24.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of athenahealth by 16.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of athenahealth by 62.2% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of athenahealth by 63.0% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

