BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Position Raised by Signition LP

Signition LP boosted its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 144.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the quarter. Signition LP’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 91.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 162,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,890,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of BGC Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGC Partners opened at $11.19 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.01. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

BGCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised BGC Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

