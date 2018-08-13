Berry Global Group (BERY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.52

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 90711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,760,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 394,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
