Berry Global Group (BERY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.52

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 90711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,760,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 394,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

