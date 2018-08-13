Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 3,075 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,161 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 35,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $5,845,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,075,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $280,656,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $71.28 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $844.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$104.40” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “$105.12” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “$105.12” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “$107.97” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Microsoft from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $3,183,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,086,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

