Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TLG Immobilien (TLG) a €26.50 Price Target

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) has been assigned a €26.50 ($30.81) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.77 ($27.64).

Shares of TLG Immobilien opened at €22.78 ($26.49) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. TLG Immobilien has a one year low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a one year high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

