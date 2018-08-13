Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (KGX) a €72.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.76 ($84.61).

Kion Group opened at €57.94 ($67.37) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

