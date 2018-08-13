Berenberg Bank Analysts Give adidas (ADS) a €207.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €207.00 ($240.70) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADS. Commerzbank set a €236.00 ($274.42) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. HSBC set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €222.48 ($258.70).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €207.70 ($241.51) on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

