Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 71.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International opened at $71.50 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $801,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,877 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

