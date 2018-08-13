Belmond (BEL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belmond (NYSE:BEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

BEL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Belmond from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on Belmond and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of BEL opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Belmond has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.22 million. Belmond had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. analysts expect that Belmond will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Belmond by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 629,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Belmond by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Belmond by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Belmond by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,312,000 after buying an additional 721,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Belmond by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 170,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

