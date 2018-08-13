Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to report $4.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. Becton Dickinson and posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $15.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.53.

In other news, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total transaction of $4,604,078.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,255.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,936,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,987,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,069,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,874 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,744,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,319,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,341,000 after purchasing an additional 247,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,801,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $671,192,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.35. 12,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,594. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $191.53 and a one year high of $253.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

