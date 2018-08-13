Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $3,707,397.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,611,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,308 shares of company stock worth $77,491,336. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.

NVDA stock opened at $254.79 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $152.91 and a twelve month high of $269.20. The stock has a market cap of $155.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

