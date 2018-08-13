BBX Capital Corp Class A (BBX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:BBX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBX. Sidoti began coverage on shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

BBX Capital Corp Class A opened at $7.62 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. BBX Capital Corp Class A has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $778.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. BBX Capital Corp Class A’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

In other news, Director Charlie C. Winningham II sold 13,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $124,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A by 355.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BBX Capital Corp Class A by 20.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,577,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 266,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BBX Capital Corp Class A by 334.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 911,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 701,619 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in BBX Capital Corp Class A by 41.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 233,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BBX Capital Corp Class A by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 180,144 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

