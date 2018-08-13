Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $290,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,801 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 281.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $101,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $105,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 243.2% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

