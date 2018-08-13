Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Buys Shares of 6,264 Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Prestige Brands by 46.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,837,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,954,000 after buying an additional 582,373 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Prestige Brands by 34.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 138,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 35,467 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prestige Brands by 43.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Brands during the first quarter worth $4,137,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Brands during the first quarter worth $202,000.

In related news, SVP Jean A. Boyko sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $757,688.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $810,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $37.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.70 million. Prestige Brands had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on Prestige Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Prestige Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Prestige Brands Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

