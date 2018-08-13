Bazaarvoice (BV) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

BV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bazaarvoice presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.69.

Bazaarvoice traded down $0.52, reaching $18.31, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,817. Bazaarvoice has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bazaarvoice by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 239,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bazaarvoice by 706.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 432,767 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bazaarvoice by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 447,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bazaarvoice by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bazaarvoice during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,239,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

