Baxter International Inc (BAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.62.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.
In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $473,383.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,371.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,877 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,155. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Baxter International stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.71. 1,936,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,013. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $76.51.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.