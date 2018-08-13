Baxter International Inc (BAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $473,383.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,371.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,877 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,155. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 437,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,502,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,803,000 after purchasing an additional 404,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.71. 1,936,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,013. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

