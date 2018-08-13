Barrington Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for BioScrip Inc (BIOS)

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for BioScrip in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for BioScrip’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get BioScrip alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioScrip presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.21. The stock has a market cap of $359.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.12. BioScrip has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.39.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $175.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BioScrip by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 55,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioScrip by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 611,302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in BioScrip by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 64,238 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BioScrip by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,032,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 80,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BioScrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioScrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.