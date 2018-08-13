Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Holdings Cut by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,104,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,105,000 after purchasing an additional 612,915 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 374,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9,300.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 43.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 69.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,419,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of Barrick Gold opened at $10.69 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.