Barings LLC Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 471.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,947,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $114,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial opened at $65.80 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.