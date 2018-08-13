Barings LLC Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 35.5% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 51.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 35.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 23.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 215,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology opened at $364.53 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.18 and a twelve month high of $385.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.79.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total value of $502,745.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.38, for a total transaction of $3,323,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,692 shares of company stock worth $10,208,928. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

