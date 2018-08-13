Barclays Reiterates “GBX 2,076” Price Target for Prudential (PRU)

Barclays set a GBX 2,076 ($26.87) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,899 ($24.58) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, May 4th. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.51) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 2,250 ($29.13) to GBX 2,275 ($29.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,162.18 ($27.99).

Prudential opened at GBX 1,783.50 ($23.09) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,612.14 ($20.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,992.50 ($25.79).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.67 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

