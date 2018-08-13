Barclays Lowers Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.30.

BHF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,912. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $67.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

