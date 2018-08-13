Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $500.27 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,453,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of S&P Global worth $500,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 800.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 143.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 46.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20,684.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 165,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 164,237 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total value of $381,256.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,042.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,852,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $201.32 on Monday. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $148.28 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 333.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

